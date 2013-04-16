Calendar » “The Romantic Germans” with Kyoko Takezawa, violin

April 16, 2013 from 7:30 p.m.

Join us for an evening of music from the late 18th century Romantic era, when composers sought to increase emotional expression and describe deeper truths or human feelings. As the embodiment of musicality, violinist Kyoko Takezawa electrifies audiences with a richness of playing, a virtuosic confidence of feeling, and a fiery intensity that establishes her as one of today’s foremost violinists.