The Royal Gala

October 2, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Save the date for the Second Annual Royal Gala which will be held at the beautiful Plaza Del Sol at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort on Friday evening, October 2, 2015. This special event, hosted by the Royal Pride Foundation, will benefit the important educational programs and meaningful campus improvements at San Marcos High School. The event will feature dinner, a silent and live auction, and entertainment. The following community leaders who have supported San Marcos High School since its establishment in 1958 will be honored at the event:

Jeff Ridenour – Citizenship Award

Ernesto Paredes – Community Leadership Award

Michael & Anne Towbes – Philanthropy Award

Please mark your calendars and join us!