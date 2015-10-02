The Royal Gala
Save the date for the Second Annual Royal Gala which will be held at the beautiful Plaza Del Sol at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort on Friday evening, October 2, 2015. This special event, hosted by the Royal Pride Foundation, will benefit the important educational programs and meaningful campus improvements at San Marcos High School. The event will feature dinner, a silent and live auction, and entertainment. The following community leaders who have supported San Marcos High School since its establishment in 1958 will be honored at the event:
Jeff Ridenour – Citizenship Award
Ernesto Paredes – Community Leadership Award
Michael & Anne Towbes – Philanthropy Award
Please mark your calendars and join us!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Aimdyn, Arthrex, Cappello Family Foundation, Rosa Choi, Ghitterman Ghitterman & Feld, Mike & Lauri Hamer, Heritage Oaks Bank, IAG Lexus, China Pavilion, The Mosher Foundation, Yogurt Land, Radius Group, Sushi Teri, The Towbes Group, Tim & Melinda Werner, Ian & Sandra Wood, Stina Hans, Montecito Bank & Trust, Katina Etsell, Matt & Sheri Fay, Brad & Alisa Haley, John & Christina Lund, Barbara McWhirter, Dave & Cristi Phreaner, Joe & Michele Drum, Chad Prentice, Julie Proctor, Rooms & Gardens, West Covina Nursery
- Starts: October 2, 2015 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
- Price: 125
- Location: Fess Parker, DoubleTree Resort
- Website: http://royalpridegala.org/
