The Ruins: A Night of Theatrical Readings

January 17, 2013 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

This event highlights literary contributions from the last twelve years that have explored the idea of ruin. It features poems, short stories, and excerpts from novels by such noted authors as: T.C. Boyle, Cormac McCarthy, Adrienne Rich, Margaret Randall and others. From the mournful to the humorous these literary works all wrestle with the aftermath of cataclysm.