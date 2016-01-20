Calendar » The Salt of the Earth

January 20, 2016 from 7:30pm

“The Salt of the Earth leaves no doubt about Mr. Salgado’s talent or decency, and the chance to spend time in his company is a reason for gratitude.” The New York Times



For the last 40 years, photographer Sebastião Salgado has been traveling through the continents in the footsteps of an ever-changing humanity. He has witnessed some of the major events of our recent history, documenting international conflicts, starvation and exodus. For his recent project, Genesis, an unprecedented photographic tribute to the planet’s beauty, Salgado embarked upon the discovery of pristine territories, wild fauna and flora and grandiose landscapes as a path for humanity to rediscover itself in nature. Master documentarian, filmmaker and photographer Wim Wenders (Pina, Buena Vista Social Club) lends his own storyteller’s eye to this Academy Award-nominated documentary.