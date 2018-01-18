Calendar » The Samarkand Hosts Award-winning Author Karen O’Connor

The Samarkand Hosts Award-winning Author Karen O’Connor

January 18, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Learn to embrace the aging process with grit, humor, and grace during an inspiring presentation by author Karen O’Connor on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at The Samarkand, a faith-based senior living community located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara. During “The Beauty of Aging” presentation, O’Connor shares how focusing on the seven areas of life – faith, family, friends, finances, fitness, food, and fun – can raise your happiness quotient, change your attitude, and make growing older a delightful journey. An award-winning writer and frequent guest on television and radio, O’Connor has been writing, teaching and speaking for more than 40 years and has authored more than 50 books, including “My Favorite Senior Moments.” The program is free, but space is limited, and reservations are required by calling 877-231-6284 or visiting www.The Samarkand.org.