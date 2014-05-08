Calendar » THE SAMARKAND INVITES THE PUBLIC TO NEW LIFECENTER BUILDING OPEN HOUSE

May 8, 2014 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

The Samarkand, a faith-based, not-for-profit, continuing care retirement community operated by Covenant Retirement Communities, invites the public to see its new showpiece — the LifeCenter — on May 8, 2014.



Residents and staff of the senior living community will guide tours of the $4 million building, including the café with indoor and outdoor seating areas; aerobics/multipurpose room; wellness clinic and fitness center; computer lab; office space for the community’s 40 resident-led committees; studio for the in-house TV channel; and the residents’ clothing/accessories resale boutique.

The third building the retirement community has added to its campus since 2000, the 9,527-square-foot, two-story, Santa Barbara mission style building demonstrates the community’s commitment to remaining in the forefront of senior living. It was designed with significant resident input and reflects Santa Barbara’s passion for environmental sustainability. It features LEED-certified design, construction, operation and maintenance solutions.

Refreshments will be served. For information, please visit www.TheSamarkand.org or call 877–231-6284.