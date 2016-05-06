Calendar » The Samarkand Spring Art Show

May 6, 2016 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

The Samarkand retirement community will host its annual Spring Art Show beginning Friday, May 6 through Monday, May 9, 2016.

The show will feature more than 150 pieces of two- and three-dimensional art created by both seasoned professional artists and those new to the creative expression. A rich variety of media will be represented, including watercolor, oils, acrylics, pastels, photography, pen and ink, pencil sketches, charcoal and sculpture. All artists live or work at The Samarkand, a senior living community in Santa Barbara.

The show will take place in the Mountain Room and Pavilion at The Samarkand, located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara. There is no charge for admittance.

The hours for the Samarkand Spring Art Show are as listed:

Friday, May 6, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, May 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, May 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

“The Samarkand residents reflect the talent and creativity that is unique to the city of Santa Barbara,” said Executive Director Ruth Grande. “We look forward to sharing with the public the works of gifted artists who live and work here at our community.”​

This year’s art show is co-chaired by residents Jim and Marlene Denny, with Resident Life Director Susan Glancy and Activities Coordinator Jodi Turley assisting. Cover art for the invitation is a watercolor piece entitled “Water In, Water Out,” by Jack Wilson.

For more information about the art show or to learn more about upcoming events at The Samarkand, visit The Samarkand or call 877-231-6284.

About The Samarkand

The Samarkand is a faith-based, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara, Calif. It is administered by Covenant Retirement Communities, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit senior services providers. Covenant Retirement Communities serves 5,000 residents at 15 retirement communities nationwide and is a ministry of the Evangelical Covenant Church. For more information on The Samarkand, please call 877-231-6284 or visit www.TheSamarkand.org. For information on Covenant Retirement Communities, visit www.covenantretirement.org.