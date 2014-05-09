Calendar » The Samarkand’s Annual Three-Day Spring Art Show

May 9, 2014 from 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm

On May 9, 2014, The Samarkand, a faith-based, not-for-profit, continuing care retirement community operated by Covenant Retirement Communities, will open its annual three-day Spring Art Show.

The show will feature approximately 150 pieces of two- and three-dimensional art created by The Samarkand’s residents and staff — both seasoned professional artists and those new to creative expression. A variety of media will be represented, including watercolor, oils, acrylics, pastels, photography, pen and ink, digital art, sculpture, collage, ceramics, needlework and jewelry.

“We expanded the media for the show this year,” says show organizer Diane Huyck, Samarkand activity director. “We have such a diversity of talented people at The Samarkand, we wanted to bring forward people who don’t consider themselves artists — people who do jewelry, needlework, fiber arts and more.”

The signature promotional piece for the 2014 show is a watercolor still life by Samarkand resident Pat Brown. Painting regularly for eight years, Brown says she discovered painting when she was going through some hard times. “My friend said, ‘Let's go to art school,’” she recalls. “When I paint I feel so good, I don't think of anything else.” A member of the Watercolor Society of Santa Barbara, Brown’s work is in the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Library.

For more information, visit www.TheSamarkand.org or call 877–231-6284.

Show Hours:

Opening reception

Friday, May 9, 2014

3:30 – 5:30 p.m. PDT

Friday, May 9, 2014

9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PDT

Saturday, May 10, 2014

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. PDT



Sunday, May 11, 2014

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. PDT

The Samarkand is located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara, CA 93105. The show sill take place in The Samarkand Mountain Room and Pavilion.