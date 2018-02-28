Calendar » THE SANDBOX One Year Anniversary Cocktail Party

February 28, 2018 from 5:30 - 7:30

THE SANDBOX is commemorating their first year of business and a new membership in the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting ceremony with representatives from the Santa Barbara City Council and The Chamber of Santa Barbara Region, tours of the coworking space, raffle drawings, music, drinks and light bites. (The event is free).



Guests can enjoy light bites, curated cocktails by the Flair Project, beer by M. Special and wine by Carr Winery. Guests can tour of the two-story 4,400-square-foot industrial space, which features modern design, state-of-the-art technologies, high ceilings, custom designed private and semi-private offices, a second level mezzanine and a variety of private conference rooms (one of which is a fully reimagined airstream trailer). Attendees can also enter a raffle to win prizes, including free conference room rentals and coworking passes to THE SANDBOX.



RSVP at: www.thesandboxsb.com/1yearsbc