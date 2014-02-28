Calendar » The Sansum Clinic – A Legacy of Medial Innovation

February 28, 2014 from 1:30 pm

Santa Barbara has had a rich medical history. Its first major medical institution, Cottage Hospital, was founded through the efforts of a most remarkable group of women. In the early 1900s, the city, despite its relatively small size, developed an international reputation for diabetes research and treatment with the founding of the Potter Metabolic Clinic. Building upon this foundation, Dr. David Sansum opened the Sansum Clinic in 1928, continuing his groundbreaking research into diabetes treatment. In the early 1920s, the city also became home to the Santa Barbara Clinic, a leader in the clinical approach to medical treatment.

Erin Graffy and Dr. Erno Daniel have teamed to tell the tale of these two clinics. The merger of Sansum Clinic and the Santa Barbara Clinic in 1998 under the name of Sansum Clinic has continued the South Coast’s tradition of that “Legacy of Medical Innovation.”