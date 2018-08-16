Calendar » The Santa Barbara Art Scene in the 70s: A Conversation

August 16, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Presented in conjunction with the exhibition "Summer Nocturne: Works on Paper from the 1970s," co-moderators SBMA Curator of Contemporary Art Julie Joyce and writer/musician Joe Woodard sit down with artists Dick Dunlap and Joan Tanner to discuss highlights of a historic decade for contemporary art in Santa Barbara. Vintage video clips and images provide context for this anecdotal exchange, which is meant to provide insight into experimental art practices during the 1970s and how they played out in the Santa Barbara art scene.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free

Image: Joan Tanner, "9 Spaces by 10," 1976. Charcoal, paint, wire, beads and insect wings on paper. SBMA, Museum purchase with funds provided by friends of the artist.