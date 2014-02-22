Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 9:47 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

The Santa Barbara Beer Garden:  A tasting tour

February 22, 2014 from 01:00 pm - 05:00 pm

The Botanic Garden mini-festival of beer and food pairings designed by columnist Zachary Rosen, celebrating 7 local breweries and a walk though the garden

Free Beer mug with admission

Fee:  $35 members/$50 non-members/$20 designated drivers

 

Event Details

