Calendar » The Santa Barbara Cactus & Succulent Society Annual Show & Sale

May 5, 2013 from 10:00 AM - 3:00PM

Join us for the Santa Barbara Cactus & Succulent Society's Annual Show & Sale. You won't want to miss the large selection of cactus and succulents for sale. Come see rare and exotic plants on display. 10:00am-3:00pm. Free admission and parking.