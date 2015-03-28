Calendar » The Santa Barbara Choral Society Presents Music Then and Now

March 28, 2015 from 8:00 PM

Today’s composers stand on the shoulders of the classical giants who preceded them. American composer Rollo Dilworth is no exception and he’ll be on hand to tell us about it! First, Conductor JoAnne Wasserman will lead the 80+ voices of the Choral Society and Orchestra in the works of the classical masters who influenced the dynamic and engaging Dr. Dilworth (Mozart among others). After intermission, the tone will shift to the modern era as the chorus and orchestra—along with special guests, the San Marcos High School Choir—will present selections of Dr. Dilworth’s published works as well as those of Norwegian Composer, Ola Gjeilo. The composer, himself, will lead the chorus and orchestra in performance of the World Premiere of a SBCS-commissioned choral work. Don’t miss it!