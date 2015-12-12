Calendar » THE SANTA BARBARA CHORAL SOCIETY PRESENTS The Hallelujah Project 3

December 12, 2015 from 8:00PM - 10:00PM

Santa Barbara Choral Society and Orchestra present the third Annual production of this family-friendly, musical holiday tradition.

Kick off the holiday season with the family-friendly holiday concert that’s becoming a Santa Barbara tradition! Conductor JoAnne Wasserman has programmed an enjoyable potpourri of seasonal favorites and holiday selections geared for young and old alike, with her usual flair for selecting repertoire that is both approachable and still retaining great musical integrity. You’ll enjoy Daniel Pinkham’s Christmas Cantata, Randol Alan Bass’s Symphony of Carols, and a selection of seasonal favorites by John Williams, John Rutter, Mack Wilberg, SBCS resident composer Stephen Dombek and more.

The same ‘Project’ format will feature the Santa Barbara Choral Society and Orchestra, with special guests, the young ladies of the Goleta Valley Junior High Show Choir and a celebrity narrator. Previous Hallelujah Project performances have showcased comedienne Fanny Flagg and acclaimed stage and screen actress Stephanie Zimbalist in readings of a charmingly orchestrated version of Clement Moore’s ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.

This year’s celebrity narrator is popular television actress Alison Sweeney, host of The Biggest Loser and star of the long-running soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

There is something here for everyone to make the perfect musical start to the holidays! You’ll leave the theater with a song in your heart!