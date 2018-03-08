Calendar » The Santa Barbara Film Premiere of Evolution of Organic with filmmaker Mark Kitchell

March 8, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Santa Barbara Permaculture Network Presents:

The Santa Barbara Film Premiere of

Evolution of Organic

with filmmaker Mark Kitchell

How a cultural revolution changed the way we eat food

Thursday, March 8, 7-9 pm

Tickets $20 -$10 (plus Ticket fee)

Location: Marjorie Luke Theatre

Among all the films on food and farming, Evolution of Organic is the first to tell the story of the organic movement. How it started, who the people were who bravely initiated it, and how it literally changed the way we eat food.

In this funny and engaging film you will learn about the organic agriculture movement, past, present and the future. Not just a history, Evolution of Organic explores an exciting future and the next generation who are broadening the definition of organic into no-till farming, urban farming, and considering carbon farming as a solution to climate change. Come share the fascinating and joyous journey…

Mark Kitchell is a filmmaker interested in the social movements of our time and how they change culture. In addition to Evolution of Organic, his earlier films include the iconic Berkeley in the Sixties, which was nominated for an Academy Award; and Fierce Green Fire, an acclaimed exploration of environmental activism from conservation to present day climate change issues. Kitchell will be in attendance and available for questions at the event.

Invited as guests to be honored at the film premiere will be organic growers and farmers from the Santa Barbara region, many who were instrumental in launching the organic movement. After the film will be time for discussion about the future of organics, and who the emerging farmers are in our area, what assistance do they need. We will also take a moment of gratitude for all those local farmers who kept growing on our behalf, during the fire & flood events in recent weeks.

The event takes place on Thursday, March 8, 2018, 7-9pm, at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103. Tickets sbindepent ticket . For more info; www.sbpermaculture.org; [email protected], 805-962-2571. Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/events/1853715608263032/

A Community Event Sponsored by Santa Barbara Permaculture Network & the Marjorie Luke Theatre

Event Co-sponsors: Community Environmental Council (CEC), Island Seed & Feed, Ah Juice, Santa Barbara Independent, Rhodes Family, SB Permaculture Network, the Marjorie Luke Theatre

TICKET WEBSITE

http://www.sbindytickets.com/events/52058959/the-santa-barbara-film-premiere-of-evolution-of-organic-with-filmmaker-mark-kitchell

MORE DETAILS

Evolution of Organics www.evolutionoforganic.com



FILM Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mh_9ojGcYoE and https://vimeo.com/170086849



People in the Film from

Santa Barbara area

Sunburst Community

Michael Ableman formerly Fairview Farms

Also Severine v T Fleming Green horns

Rebecca Burgess Fiber Shed