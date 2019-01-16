Calendar » The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum needs Volunteers! New Docent Training Program Scheduled to Begin W

January 16, 2019 from 9:00 am - 10:30 am

Docents are key at the Maritime Museum! They help with school fieldtrips, guide adult tours, and interpret exhibits. Training, support, and flexible hours allow Docents to gain needed skills and knowledge while having fun by:

Crewing on SBMM’s flagship vessel Ranger;

Greeting visitors from around the world at our Museum & Visitor’s Center;

Assisting with special events, including exhibit openings, art receptions & community festivals; and

Sharing information about our local maritime heritage with tours and outreach.

You will enjoy the social environment and gain a feeling of fulfillment knowing that you are part of a valued organization that educates the public about Santa Barbara’s rich maritime history and tradition. This opportunity is something you don’t want to miss!

How to become a Docent: Attend the Initial Docent Meeting on January 16, 2019, from 9:00-10:30 AM at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, and commit to Docent training classes running Wednesdays, 9:00-10:30 AM, from January 23, 2019, through March 20, 2019.

After training is completed, Docents are asked to commit to two shifts per month.

For more information, contact Jesse Baker, Volunteer Coordinator, at [email protected], call 805-456-8748, or apply online at https://sbmm.org/volunteer-application/