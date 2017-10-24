Calendar » The Santa Barbara United Nations Day Dinner Honoring Rinaldo Brutoco

October 24, 2017 from 5:30pm

The United Nations Association (UNA) of Santa Barbara & Tri Counties will honor Rinaldo Brutoco, of Santa Barbara, with its first Santa Barbara Peace Prize on United Nations Day, Tuesday, October 24, at a dinner at Moby Dick Restaurant in Santa Barbara.

Brutoco is the founding president of the World Business Academy, a Santa Barbara-based think tank devoted to addressing climate change and advocating for sustainable energy use and other timely environmental issues by working to elevate the consciousness of people in the business community and encouraging them to use their power and influence to take responsibility for the environment.

Among his many accomplishments, Brutoco has served on the board of directors of several non-profits, including: The Gorbachev Foundation, the Institute of Transpersonal Psychology, the State of the World Forum, the Omega Point Institute and the National Peace Academy. Brutoco is also co-author of Profiles in Power: The Anti-Nuclear Movement and the Dawn of the Solar Age (1997) and Freedom from Mid-East Oil (2007). Brutoco helped establish and grow the National Peace Academy and also serves on the Permanent Drafting Committee for the Geneva-based group that is developing “A Global Bill of Rights” (www.uniteforrights.org). He was the Founding Chairman of Unstoppable, a nonprofit humanitarian organization that has built schools and provided clean drinking water for over 10,000 African children and their parents.

EVENT AT A GLANCE:

What: United Nations Association of Santa Barbara & Tri Counties awards dinner honoring environmental leader Rinaldo S. Brutoco

Date & Time: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 24

Where: Moby Dick Restaurant, 220 Stearns Wharf, Santa Barbara

Contacts: Barbara Gaughen-Muller, United Nations Association, Santa Barbara & Tri County Chapter president, [email protected], (805) 680 9445, or

Jennifer Goddard Combs, The Goddard Company, [email protected], (805) 705-6065