Calendar » The SBCC C Chikukwa, Then & Now with Julious Piti Zimbabwe

July 1, 2012 from 6:30pm - 9:00pm

Julious Piti, of the Chikukwa Ecological Land Use Community Trust Zimbabwe, whos has recently been featured in the award winning film From the Mara Soil. In the communal lands of Chimanimani on the borders of Zimbabwe and Mozambique-in the midst of civil wars, deforestation, drought, and severe land degradation-a wonderful story has been unfolding for the last twenty years, an example to the world.