The Science Denial Playbook
April 18, 2015 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm
Ann Reid, executive director of the National Center for Science Education, will discuss what we can learn from debates on evolution and climate change, and exposes the tactics that science deniers use. [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
- Starts: April 18, 2015 2:30pm - 4:30pm
- Price: $2 members/$5 non-members. Students with ID are free
- Location: Patio Room, Vista Del Monte Retirement Communit
