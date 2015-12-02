Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 3:14 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

The Search for General Tso

Who was General Tso and why are we eating his chicken? This mouthwateringly film travels the globe to unravel a captivating culinary mystery: the origins and ubiquity of Chinese-American food. Told with the verve of a good detective story, Ian Cheney’s entertaining 2014 documentary is as much about the immigrant experience as it is about food. (71 min, English, 2014)

 

