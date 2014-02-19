Calendar » The Second City

February 19, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2753 or (805) 893-3535

Principal Sponsor: Sara Miller McCune

Back by Popular Demand

The Second City

Happily Ever Laughter

“Cleverly imagined and sharply executed… smart, versatile, and fiercely interactive.” Chicago Sun-Times

Drawing on The Second City’s 53-year tradition of comic genius, Chicago’s legendary touring troupe returns for a fastpaced, laugh-out-loud funny revue. Come see the next generation of comedy stars in an evening of no-holds-barred hilarity featuring wildly inventive sketches, songs and improvisation, along with scenes ripped from the morning headlines.

The Second City launched the careers of Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Bill Murray, Jason Sudeikis and more. Who will the “temple of satire” (Time magazine) put forth next? Here’s your chance to find out!