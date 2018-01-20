Calendar » THE SECRET LANGUAGE OF ANIMAL TRACKS

January 20, 2018 from 9:00 am - 11:30 pm

This lab and field class, offered at the Schott Center through SBCC's Extended Learning program, is designed to give people effective skills in tracking that can be used to develop a deeper relationship with nature.



Five Saturdays from Jan. 20th to Feb 17th, 9:00 to 11:30 am.

Register in person at the Schott or Wake Center, or online at SBBC Extended Learning

( https://sbccextendedlearningfee.org/ ).

For more information please email the instructor, Jerry Maserjian, at [email protected]