THE SECRET LANGUAGE OF ANIMAL TRACKS
This lab and field class, offered at the Schott Center through SBCC's Extended Learning program, is designed to give people effective skills in tracking that can be used to develop a deeper relationship with nature.
Five Saturdays from Jan. 20th to Feb 17th, 9:00 to 11:30 am.
Register in person at the Schott or Wake Center, or online at SBBC Extended Learning
( https://sbccextendedlearningfee.org/ ).
For more information please email the instructor, Jerry Maserjian, at [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBCC Extended Learning
- Starts: January 20, 2018 9:00 am - 11:30 pm
- Price: $75
- Location: Schott Center
- Website: https://sbccextendedlearningfee.org/
