January 18, 2014 from 10:00am - 11:00am

Santa Barbara County Master Gardeners Present a Free Public Workshop:

The Seed - Pollination to Propagation

Santa Barbara, California

Saturday, January 18, 2014

The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County announced that the organization will present a free one hour public workshop, “The Seed-Pollination to Propagation” on Saturday, January 18, 2014 at 10 AM. The workshop, to be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N La Cumbre Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110, will be presented by Master Gardeners Donna Grubisic and Helen Fowler.

During the event, the speakers will provide information on the following topics:

• Seed history and formation

• Seed dormancy cycles

• Starting plants from seeds in winter

• Seed propagation by season

• Samples of seeds and plants will be on display

Following the presentation, there will be a brief question and answer period.

About the Presenters:

Donna Grubisic has been a Master Gardener since 2005. She is a graduate of Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, with a degree in Ornamental Horticulture. She has been involved in plant propagation (tissue culture) since 1978. In 1980 she was introduced to the world of seed testing and after several years of work experience she became a Registered Seed Technologist (RST) in 1994. In 2008, she established her own seed testing laboratory in Santa Barbara with a fellow analyst and is presently co-owner of MD Seed Analysis, Inc.

Helen Fowler also became a Master Gardener in 2005. She grew up on a farm in Montana that formed a life long interest in all aspects of gardening. Helen has a special interest in butterflies and has volunteered with the Master Gardener Butterfly Garden at the Alice Keck Park Garden since 2006. She grows and propagates plants for the Butterfly Garden as well as many other plants. She is retired and has lived in Santa Barbara since 1970.