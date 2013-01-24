Calendar » The Shape of Water, a documentary film by Kum-Kum Bhavnani

January 24, 2013 from 6:30p - 8:30p

In an intimate encounter with five very different women in Brazil, India, Jerusalem, and Senegal (narrated by Susan Sarandon with introductory narration co-written by Edwidge Danticat) The Shape of Water offers a close look at the far reaching and vibrant alternatives crafted by women in response to environmental degradation, archaic traditions, lack of economic independence and war. Please join the filmmaker, Dr. Kum-Kum Bhavani in a rich discussion afterwards.