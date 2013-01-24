The Shape of Water, a documentary film by Kum-Kum Bhavnani
In an intimate encounter with five very different women in Brazil, India, Jerusalem, and Senegal (narrated by Susan Sarandon with introductory narration co-written by Edwidge Danticat) The Shape of Water offers a close look at the far reaching and vibrant alternatives crafted by women in response to environmental degradation, archaic traditions, lack of economic independence and war. Please join the filmmaker, Dr. Kum-Kum Bhavani in a rich discussion afterwards.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Antioch University Santa Barbara
- Starts: January 24, 2013 6:30p - 8:30p
- Price: Free To RSVP please contact Stephanie Holland, [email protected]
- Location: AUSB Campus, 602 Anacapa Street - Community Hall
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/2012/our-dialogue-and-diversity-through-the-arts-program-presents-the-doumentaty-film-the-shape-of-water-january-24/
