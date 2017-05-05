Calendar » The Shared Crossing Pathway Event

May 5, 2017 from Friday 6:30 PM - Sunday 3:00 PM

Details are: May 5-7 ( Santa Barbara, CA) Please call to register (800) 820-1990

The wisdom traditions teach us that embracing aging, decline and death brings into focus what matters most-- here and now. The Shared Crossing Pathway teaches compassionate and effective practices that will put you and your loved ones at ease around these subjects. The Pathway will guide you to a deeper connection with loved ones and a greater appreciation for the gift of life.

During the Pathway program, participants learn how to create the conditions for a conscious, connected, and loving end of life. We offer practices that lead to deeper connections with loved ones and a greater acceptance of death-- whenever it may come. An enriched life experience emerges from this acceptance as we make peace with the end of life. We also teach participants the Shared Crossing Protocols designed to facilitate a Shared Death Experience.

This workshop is designed for individuals at any stage of life who wish to mindfully prepare for this great mystery. We encourage participants to consider doing this program with a loved one, friend, or caregiver, as this can greatly enrich relationships and prepare them together. This is conscious preparation for a graceful death.

We'll be using guided visualization, dyad and small group work, lecture and discussion during our time together. Some homework is assigned such as reading and watching related videos. Please contact Shared Crossing at (800) 820-1990 or [email protected]