The Silk Road Ensemble
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2759 or (805) 893-3535
Back by Popular Demand
The Silk Road Ensemble
Yo-Yo Ma, Artistic Director
Featuring Kayhan Kalhor, kamancheh
Cristina Pato, gaita
Kojiro Umezaki, shakuhachi
Sandeep Das, tabla
and others
“When we broaden our lens on the world, we better understand ourselves, our own lives and culture.” – Yo-Yo Ma, Artistic Director
The Silk Road Ensemble, a Grammy-nominated collective of performers from Asia, Europe and the Americas, combines superb musicianship with an eagerness to connect across cultures and musical traditions. Western string instrumentalists perform with folk percussionists and virtuosos of instruments like the gaita (Galician bagpipes), tabla (Indian hand drums), shakuhachi (Japanese bamboo flute) and kamancheh (Persian bowed lute). The ensemble’s lively concert features sumptuous traditional music alongside new work by composers the world over, such as Angel Lam’s haunting Empty Mountain, Spirit Rain, which explores the universal mysteries of life, death and longing. Come delight in the fertile crossroads of musical culture.
Artistic Director Yo-Yo Ma will not be performing. He will perform in recital with Kathryn Stott at The Granada Theatre on Mar 13, 2014.
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Arts & Lectures
- Starts: October 24, 2013 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $45.00-$19.00
- Location: UCSB Campus, Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2759
- Sponsors: UCSB Arts & Lectures