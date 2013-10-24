Calendar » The Silk Road Ensemble

October 24, 2013 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2759 or (805) 893-3535

Back by Popular Demand

The Silk Road Ensemble

Yo-Yo Ma, Artistic Director

Featuring Kayhan Kalhor, kamancheh

Cristina Pato, gaita

Kojiro Umezaki, shakuhachi

Sandeep Das, tabla

and others

“When we broaden our lens on the world, we better understand ourselves, our own lives and culture.” – Yo-Yo Ma, Artistic Director

The Silk Road Ensemble, a Grammy-nominated collective of performers from Asia, Europe and the Americas, combines superb musicianship with an eagerness to connect across cultures and musical traditions. Western string instrumentalists perform with folk percussionists and virtuosos of instruments like the gaita (Galician bagpipes), tabla (Indian hand drums), shakuhachi (Japanese bamboo flute) and kamancheh (Persian bowed lute). The ensemble’s lively concert features sumptuous traditional music alongside new work by composers the world over, such as Angel Lam’s haunting Empty Mountain, Spirit Rain, which explores the universal mysteries of life, death and longing. Come delight in the fertile crossroads of musical culture.

Artistic Director Yo-Yo Ma will not be performing. He will perform in recital with Kathryn Stott at The Granada Theatre on Mar 13, 2014.