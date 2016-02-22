Calendar » The Silk Road Ensemble with Yo-Yo Ma

February 22, 2016 from 8:00 PM

Artistic Director Yo-Yo Ma and the indefatigable Silk Road Ensemble return for two glorious nights of globally-inspired musicianship. The Grammy-nominated collective of performers from Asia, Europe and the Americas combines superb technique with an eagerness to connect across cultures and musical traditions. Western string instrumentalists perform with folk percussionists and virtuosos of instruments like the gaita (Galician bagpipes),tabla (Indian hand drums), shakuhachi (Japanese bamboo flute) and kamancheh (Persian bowed lute). The ensemble’s lively concert features sumptuous traditional music alongside new work by composers the world over. Now “celebrating 15 years of cross-pollination” (The Boston Globe), the ensemble continues to connect the world’s neighborhoods, breaking down boundaries of ethnicity and era. Come delight in the fertile crossroads of musical culture.