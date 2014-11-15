Calendar » The Sixties - Revisited

November 15, 2014 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Dig out your old pair of bell bottoms and love beads and come to the silent and live auction at the Goleta Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation. The theme this year is The Sixties Revisited so come dressed in the mode of the age of peace and love. Stay for the musical entertainment "Hair - The Live Oak Version." Food and beverages provided along with all the fun.