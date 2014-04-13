Monday, April 16 , 2018, 5:20 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

The Soldier and the Refusnik

April 13, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Two young Israelis, one a former soldier in the Israeli Defense Forces, Efran Efrati, who upon leaving, founded and is speaking for “Breaking the Silence,” and a young woman, Maya Wind, a Conscientious Objector who spent time in prison for refusing to serve in the military, and co-founded the 2008 refusenik group of Israeli high school seniors, will speak about their experiences and beliefs. This event is co-sponsored by the Live Oak Ministries of Social Justice and Adult Religious Exploration and Jewish Voice for Peace-Santa Barbara. 

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregartion
  • Price: free
  • Location: 820 North Fairview Avenue Goleta
  • Website: http://liveoakgoleta.org
