Calendar » The Sorrow Cart

December 22, 2017 from 8pm

Announcing the most important show of the year!

Dijo Productions presents the West Coast premiere of The Sorrow Cart, a musical play about and for the homeless. All proceeds from the show will benefit The Soldiers Project to assist in aiding our homeless vets.

The Sorrow Cart brings to the stage an immense array of talent. It features well known K-LITE radio personality Catherine Remak, Ed Giron, most recently featured in A Walk In the Woods and host of the radio show Community Matters on KZSB Los Angeles casting director, actor and film director Chris Game, L.A. actress Lisa England, and renown Santa Barbara acting luminaries, including George Coe, Leslie Story, Erika Leachman, Richard Lonsbury, Oliver Hamilton, Phil Moreno, Rachel Christian, Van Riker, and Alison Waxman.

In this holiday season, this is Santa Barbara’s chance to help those most in need. Mark your calendars now for Friday, December 22.

“We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.”

Give yourself the present of giving!

SUPPORT OUR HOMELESS VETS!

TIMES: Friday, December 22 at 8:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $20 general, $15 students, $10 military

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE