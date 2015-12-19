Calendar » “The Sound of Music” on the big screen at the Plaza Playhouse Theater

December 19, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Saturday, December 19 at 7 pm, we are pleased to bring "The Sound Of Music" to the big screen! This 1965 classic, starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year!

Set in 1930's Austria, Julie Andrews is Maria, failing miserably in her attempts to become a nun. When Navy captain Georg Von Trapp, played by Christopher Plummer asks the convent for a governess that can handle his seven mischievous children, Maria is given the job. The children are unhappy and resentful of the governesses that their father keeps hiring, and have managed to run each of them off one by one. When Maria arrives, she is initially met with the same hostility, but her kindness, understanding, and sense of fun soon draws them to her and brings some much-needed joy into all their lives -- including the Captain's. Eventually he and Maria find themselves falling in love...and on the brink of the Nazi invasion of Austria.

Tickets are $7.00 General Admission and available online, at Seastrand (919 Linden Ave., by cash or check only) and at the theater box office prior to showtime. This film is rated G and has a run time of 174 minutes.