The Southern Pacific Railroad in Santa Barbara: The First 55 Years

January 22, 2015 from 5:30 - 7:30

Join us for a lecture to illuminate our latest exhibition, Vintage Toys & Trains. Model train engineers Ken Kelley and Bruce Morden explore the impact of the Southern Pacific Railroad on our city from its arrival in 1887, to its participation in the WWII efforts, along with tourism, realignment and construction of the current depot.



Make sure to visit the exhibit, which portrays Santa Barbara’s Depot community during the 1940s. Display will be open through February 2015.