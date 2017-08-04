Calendar » The Spazmatics | M8RX Santa Barbara

August 4, 2017 from 2:00pm - 1:30am

M8RX Nightclub & Lounge



- presents -



THE SPAZMATICS



From the producers of Perfect World Entertainment comes The Spazmatics.



If you want to be sent back to the 80’s, The Spazmatics are the ultimate experience. The band lends its geeky charm to performing 80’s hits complete with “geek choreography” and “spaztic” movements. They add a unique dimension to their performance, demonstrating the common ties between 80’s new wave and today’s popular music. Complete with skinny ties, Brill Creamed hair, and horn-rimmed glasses, The Spazmatics recapture all the best of the worst. Outstanding musicianship combined with creative flair and style makes for an evening of pure energy and entertainment.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sah2gm27QKM

http://thespazmatics.com/

https://www.facebook.com/spazmaticsrock/

https://www.instagram.com/thespazmatics/





21+

2 Stages

3 Floors of Bass

VIP Bottle Reservations | 805.957.4111



Check out MLounge SB on the 3rd floor! Enjoy craft brews, specialty cocktails, and delicious bar bites before the show. Lounge Opens at 2PM



www.m8rxsb.com | https://www.mloungesb.com/