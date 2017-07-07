Calendar » “The Speedgoat” Film Premiere

July 7, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Karl “Speedgoat” Meltzer is an ultramarathon running legend. He has won more 100-mile footraces than anyone else on the planet, and broke the speed record on the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail last year. Most importantly, though, he is having the time of his life doing it.

This short film – produced by Meltzer’s sponsor, Goleta-based HOKA ONE ONE – dissects Meltzer’s transformation from an ultra-active youth in New Hampshire to a professional runner, the master of the 100-mile distance, and the king of Utah’s Wasatch mountain range. Join Meltzer on the journey of a lifetime, and learn the origins behind his iconic nickname – Speedgoat – that also graces his custom-designed shoe and the notoriously difficult Utah trail race he founded.

The Speedgoat premieres at the Lobero Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara Thursday, July 6 with a reception at 6 PM in the Lobero Theatre courtyard featuring complimentary beer provided by Pure Order Brewing Company. Come and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and a beer before the film. Admission is free.