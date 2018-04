Calendar » The Spirit in Stone

April 24, 2014 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

JadeNow Gallery's master artists Jeff Spangler, Georg Schmerholz, and Maile Ellington will present their experiential and educated perspective on the sacred ancient past of stone, gems, and the art of man. Their individual presentations and panel discussion will focus on the primary role stone and minerals have played in our evolutionary path as tool users and artists, two of man's distinguishing cultural developments.This will be the first of a projected Thursday night tradition of education, film, and entertainment at the JadeNow Gallery. Proudly the JadeNow Gallery has been chosen to be the meeting place for the World Business Academy and their very green endeavor "California Moonshot", every third Thursday, as promoted by Deepak Chopra.