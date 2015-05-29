Calendar » The Spirit of Solstice Art Opening and Party

May 29, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 8:00pm

Meet the artists of Solstice at the art opening and party for the Spirit of Solstice art exhibition. Featuring the work of past and current Artists-in-Residence at Santa Barbara's Solstice Workshop, this exhibition celebrates the creative spirit of Solstice. The Solstice Parade and Festival is the largest arts event in Santa Barbara County, usually drawing over 100,000 spectators from around the world. The Spirit of Solstice exhibition includes costumes, puppets, and memorabilia from past parades as well as new art from the creative geniuses that make this Santa Barbara tradition come alive each year. Artists include: Ann Chevrefils, Hathor Hammett, Mary Price, Diane Arnold, Lark Batteau, Laura Smith, Claire Frandsen, Stacie Bouffard, Claudia Bratton, and Pali X Mano. This multimedia show features masks, headdresses, ceramics, papier-mâché sculptures, assemblage, paintings, and one of Pali X Mano's iconic inflatable sculptures. Join us for art, food, live music, and festivities. Make a Shaker or Maraca at our Art From Scrap table to bring to the parade. The Spirit of Solstice will hang in the AFS Gallery through June 15th, 2015.