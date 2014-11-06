Calendar » The Story of Salsa

November 6, 2014 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

An all-star panel discussion on the origin, cultural meaning, and current global boom of salsa music, hosted by UCSB professor of sociology William I. Robinson and featuring: in person, salsa legend Angel Lebron, the New York-based Puerto Rican salsa superstar; UCI social sciences professor and former Smithsonian Institute curator of Latin Jazz Raul Fernandez; and ethnomusicologist and curator of the Smithsonian traveling exhibit American Sabor: Latinos in US Popular Music, Marisol Berrios Miranda