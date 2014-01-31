The Story of the Flying A - Film History in Santa Barbara

Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 11:40 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

January 31, 2014 from 11 am and 2 pm

Join us for this nostalgic glimpse of Santa Barbara's contribution to the film industry with a presentation by historian Neal Graffy.  From early 1911 to the summer of 1912, the American Film Company's western unit consisted of half-a-dozen actors and a handful of cowboys shooting one-reel westerns around southern California. Known as the Flying A, the company settled in Santa Barbara that summer and grew to become a film industry leader. From historic adobes to magnificent mansions, sandy beaches to mountain peaks, the cameras of the Flying A cranked out hundreds of westerns, dramas, and comedies that were seen world-wide.  The film pioneers of the Flying A left a legacy which continues to influence the movies and television shows of today.

 

