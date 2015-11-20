Calendar » “The Story of You”: The Healing Power of Storytelling with Marilee Zdenek

November 20, 2015 from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Join Hospice of Santa Barbara and author Marilee Zdenek as she shares the importance and about the healing powers of writing memoirs. Medical research has shown that telling your life story can have both physical and psychological benefits. Remembering the good times, embracing the hard times, and comforting yourself with memories can help create a meaningful journey of self-discovery and healing.

Zdenek is the author of seven books, including “Between Fires”, a memoir focusing on recovering from devastating losses and creating a life that is meaningful and deeply satisfying. She is a pioneer in the use of “right brain” techniques and has lectured internationally on the constructive use of imagination since 1980.

For more information or to register, contact Pattie at 805-563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org. Participants will receive a copy of BETWEEN FIRES at the end of the program.