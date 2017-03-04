Calendar » The Strange World of Mr. Mum

April 3, 2017 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

During the 1960's social revolution American society began to see a change in attitudes. This nationally syndicated daily cartoon displayed the gathering attitude of cynicism, skepticism of the establishment and a Dada-like view of daily life. Mr. Mum generated a rich following of cartoons like The Far Side. Cartoonist, Broadway playwright, comedy writer Irving Phillips was the first humor editor for Esquire magazine. Come away with a unique retrospective of this pioneering cartoon and the impact on today's society, and an original Mr. Mum cartoon panel, drawn by Phillips.

