The Strange World of Mr. Mum
During the 1960's social revolution American society began to see a change in attitudes. This nationally syndicated daily cartoon displayed the gathering attitude of cynicism, skepticism of the establishment and a Dada-like view of daily life. Mr. Mum generated a rich following of cartoons like The Far Side. Cartoonist, Broadway playwright, comedy writer Irving Phillips was the first humor editor for Esquire magazine. Come away with a unique retrospective of this pioneering cartoon and the impact on today's society, and an original Mr. Mum cartoon panel, drawn by Phillips.
One Session: 4/3/2017; 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning
- Starts: April 3, 2017 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Price: $16
- Location: SBCC Schott Campus, 310 W. Padre, Room 6, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: https://sbcc.augusoft.net/index.cfm?method=ClassInfo.ClassInformation&int_class_id=20198&int_category_id=0&int_sub_category_id=0&int_catalog_id=0
