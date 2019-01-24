Calendar » The Struggle to Abolish Environmental Racism

January 24, 2019 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Race Matters Series

The Struggle to Abolish Environmental Racism

Pam Tau Lee

Thurs, Jan 24th, 6 PM

Lecture/MCC Theater

This talk will highlight the Asian radical imaginings of environmental justice. Rooted in 50 years of Asian American radical activism and environmental justice organizing, Pam Tau Lee addresses the question: “Can an Asian radical perspective contribute toward achieving environmental justice?” Pam Tau Lee is a veteran Asian American organizer and activist who insists that the movement focus on environmental racism, Indigenous struggles, and include the voices and leadership of the most vulnerable. She was involved in the San Francisco Asian American struggles of the 1960s-70s and helped found both the Chinese Progressive Association and the Asian Pacific Environmental Network.