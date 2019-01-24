The Struggle to Abolish Environmental Racism
Race Matters Series
The Struggle to Abolish Environmental Racism
Pam Tau Lee
Thurs, Jan 24th, 6 PM
Lecture/MCC Theater
This talk will highlight the Asian radical imaginings of environmental justice. Rooted in 50 years of Asian American radical activism and environmental justice organizing, Pam Tau Lee addresses the question: “Can an Asian radical perspective contribute toward achieving environmental justice?” Pam Tau Lee is a veteran Asian American organizer and activist who insists that the movement focus on environmental racism, Indigenous struggles, and include the voices and leadership of the most vulnerable. She was involved in the San Francisco Asian American struggles of the 1960s-70s and helped found both the Chinese Progressive Association and the Asian Pacific Environmental Network.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB MultiCultural Center
- Starts: January 24, 2019 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Free!
- Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center Theater
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/350186765790714/
- Sponsors: UCSB MultiCultural Center