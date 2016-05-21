Calendar » The Sufi Inspiration of Rumi’s Poetry

May 21, 2016 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Presenter: Fariba Enteshari, EdD

This recitation of and commentary on the poetry of the 13th century Sufi teacher, Jala ad-Din Muhammad Rumi, offers entry into a universal path to self-discovery and healing. By exploring the images, symbols and messages in Rumi’s poetry and stories, one can develop inner knowledge, spiritual insight and health, mental and physical. Fariba Enteshari, EdD works as an international educator who specializes in the transformational teaching of Rumi. She has researched how the therapy of Rumi's poetry has brought beneficial and healing effects into the lives of her students.