The Summer Intensive Workshop Performance
La Sylphide - La Vivandiere - The Dream - Don Quixote - Raymonda
Join the Goleta School of Ballet and their Summer Intensive students as they dance a selection of classic romantic ballets.
TIMES: Friday, August 10 at 7:00 P.M.
TICKETS: $20 general, $15 children
All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.
BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: cstheater
- Starts: August 10, 2018 7:00 pm
- Price: $20 general, $15 children
- Location: Center Stage Theater
- Website: http://centerstagetheater.org/