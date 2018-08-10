Saturday, August 11 , 2018, 1:11 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

The Summer Intensive Workshop Performance

August 10, 2018 from 7:00 pm
La Sylphide - La Vivandiere - The Dream - Don Quixote - Raymonda

Join the Goleta School of Ballet and their Summer Intensive students as they dance a selection of classic romantic ballets. 


TIMES: Friday, August 10 at 7:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $20 general, $15 children

 

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

 

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408

 

