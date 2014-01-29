Calendar » The Summit

January 29, 2014 from 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2883 or (805) 893-3535

Winner of Sundance and

Banff Mountain Film Festival Awards

The Summit

“Irresistible…Compulsively watchable.” Los Angeles Times

In August 2008, 18 climbers reached the top of K2, aka the “Savage Mountain,” located in a remote region of the Himalayas. Forty-eight hours later, 11 people were dead. While memorials paid tribute to those killed, there were also condemnations. Why do athletes risk everything to reach a place humans are simply not meant to go? With breathtaking cinematography and jaw-dropping reenactments based on the testimony of those who survived the climb, this thrilling cliffhanger of a film explores the very nature of adventure in the modern world.

(Nick Ryan, 2013, 99 min.)