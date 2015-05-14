Calendar » The Summit Retreat Workshop with Sufi Master and Healer, Dr. Ibrahim Jaffe, M.D.

May 14, 2015 from All day event

The Summit - a 4 Day Experiential Workshop - May 14-17, 2015 Discover the Sufi ancient secrets of self healing. Experience the powerful teachings of Sufi Master and healer, Dr. Ibrahim Jaffe, M.D. and learn how you can change your life. List: Beverly Garland Hotel 4222 Vineland Ave North Hollywood, CA 91602 To sign up: drjaffemd.com/event/2015-summit-with-dr-ibrahim-jaffe-md-sufi-murshid/