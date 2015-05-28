Calendar » The Talented Ones

May 28, 2015 from 8 PM

A BLACK COMEDY ABOUT THE AMERICAN DREAM

This black comedy examines the thwarted dreams of immigrants eager to make it in their adopted country. As converts to the American Dream, notions of success and failure become challenging and lethal. Omar is falling down in his attempts to make a success of his life, while his wife Cindy appears to be doing much better, and is becoming increasingly frustrated by Omar’s struggles. His American friend, Patrick, may be Cindy’s way out. Mixing realism with memory and dance, The Talented Ones dissects with increasing ferocity this couple’s marriage and aspirations. Contains strong language: for mature audiences only.

EVENT DATE:

Thursday - Saturday May 21 - 23 // 8 PM

Thursday - Friday May 28 - 29 // 8 PM

Saturday, May 30 // 2 PM & 8 PM

Event location:

UCSB Hatlen Theater

Ticket Price: $17

Tickets can be bought from the A.S Ticket Box Office across UCSB's Hatlen Theater on Pardall road or online: http://ev2.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=TO&linkID=tw-ucsbr&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=