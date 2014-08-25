Calendar » The Telephone

August 25, 2014 from 12:00 pm - 1?00 pm

Opera Santa Barbara will present Menotti’s one-act opera The Telephone on Monday, August 25 at 12:00 pm at the Center Stage Theatre.

Premiering in 1947, the opera tells the story of Ben, who is leaving on a trip and wants to propose to his girlfriend Lucy before leaving. however, Lucy is occupied with interminable conversations on the phone. Ben leaves without asking Lucy for her hand in marriage, but finds a way to make one last attempt, over the phone.

This special presentation will be directed by OSB Artistic Director Jose Maria Condemi, and will feature soprano Molly Wilson as Lucy, baritone Daniel Scofield as Ben and piano accompaniment by Lin Fielding.

Tickets are $18 per person, and can be purchased at the Center Stage Theater Box Office or by calling 805-963-0408.