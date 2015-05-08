Calendar » ‘The Tender Land’

May 8, 2015 from 7:30pm

Set against the backdrop of a Midwestern farm in the 1930s, this coming-of-age tale follows a young woman as she prepares for graduation day. On the cusp of adulthood, will Laurie choose a path defined by the expectations of family, or will she indulge her heart’s desire to seek “all those roads beyond that line above the earth and ’neath the sky?”

Aaron Copland’s pastoral opera The Tender Land comes to life under the stars and under the baton of Dan Geeting, with direction by Heidi Valencia Vas. Settle in for an evening that will lift the soul and evoke “the promise of living.”

Admission is free but tickets are required.

Website for Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-tender-land-an-opera-in-3-acts-by-aaron-copland-tickets-16358948054?ref=enivtefor001&invite=NzczMDgzOC9uaG92bGFuZEBjYWxsdXRoZXJhbi5lZHUvMA%3D%3D&utm_source=eb_email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=invitenew&utm_term=eventimage&ref=enivtefor001

For More Information:

805-493-3306