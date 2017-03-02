Calendar » The Theatre Group at SBCC presents A FLEA IN HER EAR

March 2, 2017 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

The Theatre Group at SBCC will continue the 16/17 season with the hilarious farce, A FLEA IN HER EAR, a new version of Georges Feydeau’s farce by David Ives, directed by R. Michael Gros, March 1-18, 2017 in the Garvin Theatre.

In a new adaptation by contemporary playwright David Ives, Georges Feydeau's giddy farce concerns an insurance executive named Victor Chandebise , whose wife, Raymonde, suspects him of having an affair. When she lays a trap for him at the disreputable Frisky Puss Hotel, with help from her friend Lucienne, who's married to a jealous Spaniard, bourgeois respectability explodes into a brouhaha involving a set of garters, a revolving bed, a missing medical prosthesis, two women in French-maid outfits and other screwball ingredients.

Performances will be March 1-18, 2017, Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sundays @ 2pm. Previews on March 1 & 2 @ 7:30pm. The Sunday, March 5, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. All performances have the assisted listening system available and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Ticket prices are: Previews $18 general/$15 seniors/$10 students, Thursday evening and Sunday matinees $24 general/$19 seniors/$14 students, Friday and Saturday evening $26 general/$21 seniors/$17 students. The Garvin Theatre is located on the West Campus of Santa Barbara City College in the 900 block of Cliff Dr. Parking is free and near the Theatre. For information or reservations call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.